Breweries forced to dump beer TERRY SATER REPORTS FROMMILWAUKEE.TERRY: WE COULD SOON SEE A LOTMORE OF THIS IN WISCONSIN, BEERDUMPING.BEER CAPITOL DISTRIBUTING INSUSSEX SAYS IT’S ALREADYRE-PURPOSING 54,000 GALLONS OFPAST DATE MILLER BEER AND OTHERBRANDS FOR HAND SANITIZER.TIM: WE’VE HEARD OF SOMEDISTRIBUTORS, SOME BARS, SOMELARGER BREWERIES WITH BIGGERDISTRIBUTION NETWORKS HAVING TODUMP BEER.AND IT’S LIKE DUMPING A LITTLEPIECE OF YOUR SOUL DOWN THEDRAIN.TERRY: TIM PAULY OF BROKEN BATBREWING IN MILWAUKEE JUST MOVEDTO A NEW LOCATION.SO ALL ITS KEGGED BEER IS STILLFRESH.BUT THE CLOCK IS TICKING.AND IF THE STAY AT HOME ORDERPREVENTS THEM FROM OPENING THEIRNEW TAP ROOM MUCH LONGER,THEY’LL BE DUMPING TOO.TIM: THERE’S A LOT OF BLOOD,SWEAT, AND TEARS THAT GOES INTOMAKING BEER.AND IT’S PART OF YOU.IT’S WHAT WE CREATE.IF WE’RE REALLY NOT ALLOWED TOHAVE PEOPLE THROUGH THE NEXTCOUPLE OF MONTHS HERE, WE’RE INTROUBLE.DREW: WE KNEW THAT IF BARS ANDRESTAURANTS SHUT DOWN, WEWOULDN’T HAVE A MARKET FOR KEGBEER.TERRY: DREW COCHRANE TALKS FORTHE BREWER OF SPOTTED COW.NEW GLARUS STOPPED PUTTING BEERIN KEGS EARLY LAST MONTH.AND THEY’RE FRESH IS BESTPROGRAM IS BAILING OUT BARS ANDRESTAURANTS WITH BEER THAT ISAGING OUT.DREW: WE’RE GOING TO GO AHEADAND TAKE BACK ALL THOSE HALFEMPTY KEGS.AND WE’RE GOING TO REPLACE THEMWITH A FULL FRESH KEG OF OURBEER.TERRY: BUT NOT WITHOUTHEARTBREAK FOR WISCONSIN BEERDRINKERS.DREW: THE HALF EMPTY KEGS ISPROBABLY GOING TO HAVE TO GETDUMPED.WE ACTUALLY HAVE A RELATIONSHIPWITH A FARMER WHO WILL TAKE ITOUT AND HAVE IT APPLIED ON AFIELD.SO IT’LL END UP BEINGFERTILIZER.TERRY: UNPOPULAR WORDS INWISCONSIN.TERRY SATER, WISN 12 NEWS.PATRICK: NEW GLARUS ESTIMATESTHEY’LL BE DUMPING FIVE TO