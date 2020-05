Love will have to find patience in Green Bay

ONLY TWO STARTINGQUARTERBACKS IN GREEN BAY.STARTING WITH NUMBER FOUR.

..PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERBRETT FAVRE WHO LED THE TEAM TOTWO SUPERBOWLSDURING HIS TIME AS A STARTER ANDWINNING ONE OF THEM.THEN THERE'S FUTURE HALL OFFAMER AARON RODGERS WHOTOOK OVER FOR FAVRE IN 2008 ANDBROUGHT HOME ANOTHER SUPERBOWL VICTORY.AND SEEMS LIKE THE PACKERSORGANIZATION HOPES THATJORDAN LOVE IS THE NEXT IN LINE.AHEAD OF HEARING HIS NAMEDCALLED IN THE FIRST ROUNDOF THIS YEAR'S DRAFT.

.

.JORDANLOVE SAID HE WOULDN'T MINDSITTING BEHIND A STARTER.JORDAN LOVE: I THINK THE BESTSITUATION WOULD BE BEING BEHINDSOMEONE WHERE YOU CAN LEARN FORA YEAR OR TWO ORWHATEVER THAT IS, JUST LEARN,ASK QUESTIONS AND LEARN THESYSTEM.

ASK AS MANY QUESTIONS ASYOU NEED UNTIL YOU GETCOMFORTABLE.THERE WAS NO QUESTION -- BEINGDRAFTED BY THE PACKERSMEANT PATIENCE WOULD BE HISFIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS.ANDY HERMAN, PACKERS REPORTER:"THIS IS NOTNECESSARILY A SITUATION WHERERODGERS HAS SHOWN ANY SIGNSOF MAJOR DECLINE OR WANTS TORETIRE OR WANTS TOMOVE TO ANOTHER TEAM.

HE'SCLEARLY STATED THAT HEWANTS TO BE HERE THROUGHOUT HISCONTRACT MAYBEBEYOND THAT."MANY PEOPLE AGREE WITH LONG-TIMEPACKERSREPORTER ANDY HERMAN'S TAKE...AND RODGERS PREDECESSOR.

..SHARED HIS OWN TWO-CENTS ON THESITUATION EARLIER THISWEEK ON THE RICH EISEN SHOW,SAYING "I THINK HE WILL PLAYSOMEWHERE ELSE - -THAT'S MYGUT."BUT, RODGERS IS STILL IN HISRECORD SETTING FOUR-YEAR DEALTHAT IS SET TO EXPIRE IN 20-23.DUE TO THAT SALARY.

.

IT ISBELIEVED THAT LOVE WILL ATLEAST WAIT TWO YEARS BEFORE THETEAM WOULD CONSIDER MOVINGON FROM #12.ANDY HERMAN: IF I HAD TO GIVE ABOLD, HOT TAKE I'M GONNA SAYTHAT JORDAN TAKES OVER IN YEARFOUR AS THE STARTER FORTHE GREEN BAY PACKERS.HIS OLD HIGH SCHOOL COACHBELIEVES THE WAIT IS WORTH IT.BRYAN NIXON, LIBERTY HEAD COACH:TIME WILL TELL IF HE HASTHE PATIENCE TO SIT THAT LONGAND I KNOW HE'S A TRUECOMPETITOR I DON'T WANT TO TAKETHAT AWAY, BUT TIME IN THATGAME, THE LONGER YOU SPEND THEBETTER YOU CAN BE BECAUSE YOU'REGOING TO LEARN SO MUCH MORE.AND, THAT'S WHAT RODGERS HAD TODO FOR THREE YEARS WHICH SEEMEDTO WORK OUT.JUST LIKE A LITTLE PATIENCE PAIDOFF FOR FAVRE.KEN RUETTGERS, GARCES GRAD ANDPACKERS HALL OF FAMER:THE REBUILDING AND THATRESURGENCE TO A WINNINGTRADITION AND THEN FAVRE OFCOURSE CONTINUED THATAND HANDED THAT OFF TO AARONRODGERS AND THE SOMEDAY,HOPEFULLY, WITHIN THE NEXT FEWYEARS, RODGERS WILLHAND THAT OFF TO JORDAN LOVE.AND, I'D LOVE TO SEE LOVE GET ASUPER BOWL RING.I THINK ALL OF BAKERSFIELD WOULDLOVE TO SEE THAT.

.

.AND WE'LLJUST HAVE TO SEE HOW PATIENTLOVE CAN BE.

FOR 23ABC SPORTS,I'M KARI OSEP, CONNECTING YOU.HERE'S 23ABC'S