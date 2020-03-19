The psychology behind theories linking 5G and coronavirus

APPROVED... THEY CAN PRODUCELARGE AMOUNTS QUICKLY TO GET OUTTO PEOPLE.WHILE YOU’VE BEEN SELF-ISOLATINGAT HOME YOU’VE PROBABLY SEENTHIS FLOATING AROUND SOCIALMEDIA -- RUMORS THAT CORONAVIRUSIS SOMEHOW LINKED TO 5G CELLPHONE TECH.

FOX 4 IS DIGGINGINTO THESE KINDS OF THEORIES ASWE TRACK THE STEPS TO REBOUNDINGFROM THE CORONAVIRUS.SO FAR -- WE HAVEN’T SEEN ACREDIBLE SOURCE MAKE A LINKBETWEEN 5G AND COVID 19.IN FACT -- WE’VE ACTUALLY SEENTHE OPPOSITE.BUT THAT HASN’T STOPPED THATRUMOR FROM GAINING STEAM.FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’S ROCHELLEALLEYNE SPOKE WITH AN FGCUPROFESSOR ABOUT *WHY THAT I27-3156-100"Echo is the coronavirus real?""Coronavirus or COVID-19 is acover-up by country’sgovernments to hide the factthat they are installing 5Gmobile infrastructure around allparts of the world."THE MAN FROM THIS VIDEO SAYS INTHE CAPTION THAT HE’S JOKING --BUT THERE SOME WHO AREN’T.ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS A QUICKSEARCH ON GOOGLE OR SOCIAL MEDIATO SEE IT.((Gov.

Ron DeSantis// (R)Florida))"The total number of patients wehave on ventilators for covid-19statewide is about 400."WE KNOW THIS ILLNESS IS *VERYREAL FROM THE DAILY GOVERNMENTUPDATES -- AND WE HAVE YET TOSEE A CREDIBLE SOURCE LINK THEVIRUS TO 5G OR EXISTINGCELLPHONE TECH.SO WHY IS THIS RUMOR GAININGSTEAM?THIS FGCU PROFESSOR SAYS THERE AFEW REASONS...THE FIRST?

YOU MAYBE SEEING IT MORE BECAUSE OFSOCIAL MEDIA ALGORITHMS.((Landon Frim//FGCU PhilosphyProfessor))"When I did it just a few daysago, the first or second resultis ’5G coronovirus’ or ’5Gcauses coronavirus.’"BUT PROFESSOR FRIM SAYS THERE’SALSO A PSYCHOLOGICAL REASON TOO--((Landon Frim//FGCU PhilosphyProfessor))"You have this general invisibleenemy and then someone has theidea that ’no, it’s that towerright there.’ And they burn thetower and they feel much betterabout themselves, it’s a sort ofscapegoat mentality.THE A-P AND THE NEW YORK TIMESBOTH REPORT THAT 5G CONSPIRACYTHEORISTS HAVE RECENTLY BURNEDTOWERS ACROSS THE U-K.BUT IF UNCHECKED -- FRIM SAYSTHAT ANXIETY CAN CHANGE INTOEVEN MORE DANGEROUS THOUGHTS.((Landon Frim//FGCU PhilosphyProfessor))"This kind of thinking can jumpfrom ’the fault is the 5G tower’to for example ’the fault isAsian Americans or immigrants.’"FRIM SAYS YOUR BEST BET TODEALING WITH ANY THEORY FLOATINGAROUND -- IS TO CHECK YOURSOURCES.((Landon Frim//FGCU PhilosphyProfessor))"It is important to comabtmisinformation with objecscientific information."IN CAPE CORAL, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE,FOX 4, IYC.IF YOU’RE STRUGGLING WITHANXIETY RELATED TO COVID-19 --HEA