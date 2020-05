Should coronavirus scare families away from Florida nursing homes?

DIFFICULT TIMES.AS THE STATE SLOWLY BEGINS TOREOPEN, ONE INDUSTRY NOTGETTING BACK TO NORMAL ANYTIMESOON IS OUR STATECARE CENTERS.

IN FACT,COVID-19 REMAINS A MAJORTHREAT INSIDE HUNDREDS OFCENTERS.

SO WHERE DOES THATLEAVE RELATIVES EAGER TO PTHEIR ARMS AROUND LOVED ONESINSIDE&OR THOSE NOW NEEDINGLONG TERM CARE FOR RELATIVES?KATIE LAGRONE IS GETTINGANSWERS FOR FAMILIES.<< THEY ARE THE FLORIDIANS HITHARDEST BY COVID-19.

THEELDERLY, THE VULNERABLE&THEMOMS, DADS, GRANDMOTHERS ANDGRANDFATHERS WHO CALL ONE OFFLORIDANURSING OR ASSISTED LIVINGCENTERS &HOME.

WE ARE STILL ONTHE FRONTLINES OF TRYING TOMITIGATE THE SPREAD AT OURCENTERS SO FARINVADED MORE THAN 400 LONGTERM CARE CENTERS&INFECTINGMORE THAN 2600 RESIDENTS ANDSTAFF-- AND ULTIMATELY,KILLING NEARLY 400 OF THEM&ACCORDING TO CASES REPORTED TOFLORIDAKRISTEN KNAPP ISCOMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FORTHE STATEASSOCIATION.

WHEN THE VIRUSENTERS A NURSING HOME, I DONTHINK THAT IS AN ADMISSIONTHAT YOUTHE PROGRESSION OF THIS VIRUS.STILL FAMILIES WATCH ANDWORRY.

IT WORRIES ME TO DEATH.DANA BATTLES IS IN OHIO- HERMOM IS A RESIDENT IN ASARASOTA ASSISTED LIVINGFACILITY AND FEARS WHATCOME.

THEY DONCONTROL YET.

I DONANYBODY IS SAFE.

50 DAYS AFTERTHE STATE LOCKED DOWN LONGTERM CARE CENTERS&THEY REMAINLOCKED DOWNFAMILIES AND NO PLANS TO LIFTRESTRICTIONS ANYTIME SOON.DESPITE THE GRIM PICTURE&THEINDUSTRY IS WORKING TORECOVER.

I WOULD ENCOURAGEANYONE AT HOME, WORRIED ABOUTWHAT THEY SEE ON TV THEREDIFFERENT STORY.

LUKE NEUMANIS AN EXECUTIVE WITH PALMGARDEN HEALTH CARE- OVERSEEING14 NURSING HOMES AND ASSISTEDLIVING FACILITIES IN STATE&SEVERAL BATTLING COVIDOUTBREAKS.

AT HIS FACILITIES&RECOVERY STARTS WITHTESTING&EVERYONE.

EVERYONE ANDANYBODY WILLING TO TAKE THETESTS ACROSS THE STATE,TESTING HAS RAMPED UP INSIDEELDER CENTERS& SO HAVESUPPLIES LIKE GLOVES ANDMASKS& STILL MORE IS NEEDEDBEFORE THE INDUSTRY CAN FULLYREBOUND.

THE MORE WE CANEXPAND THE ABILITY TO TEST INOUR STATE, I THINK THE GREATERWEAND TO BE ABLE TO MAKE SOMEIMPORTANT DECISIONS.

KNAPPSAYS SOME LONG TERM CARECENTERS ARE STILL ADMITTINGNEW RESIDENTS&BUT FOR FAMILIESSEEKING CARE AND WORRIED ABOUTLETTING THEIR OWN LOVED ONEINSIDE& IF YOU ARE UNABLE TOSAFELY CARE FOR YOUR LOVED ONEAT HOME THAN ITIMPORTANT YOU HAVE THOSECONVERSATIONS WITH HOME HEALTHAIDE OR ASSISTED LIVINGDEPENDING ON THE LEVEL OF CAREYOUR LOVED ONE NEEDS// AT THEEND OF THE DAY YOU WANT TOMAKE SURE THEYFOR WHEREVER THAT MAY BE ANDJUST AS YOU WOULD DO IF COVIDWASNHOW CENTERS ARE HANDLINGPOSITIVE CASES- LOOK AT PASTINSPECTION REPORTS-SPECIFICALLY, IF THEYFOLLOWED INFECTION CONTRGUIDELINES.

KATIE LAGRONE