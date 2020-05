Financial Focus for April 30, 2020

SP500 DOWN 27 PTSAND GAMING...BOYD DOWN 5% CAESARS DOWN 1%MGM DOWN 3%LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN NEARLY 2%WYNN DOWN 4% RED ROCK RESORTSDOWN 1%IN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...WITH TRAVEL SLASHED...NOT A WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE....ARE RENTING CARS.THE WALL STREET JOURNAL SAYS...THAT HAS RENTAL CAR COMPANY"HERTZ" PREPARING FOR.....POSSIBLE BANKRUPTCY.IT HAS SKIPPED LEASEPAYMENTS....FOR ITS RENTAL CAR FLEET...AND NOW IS IN TALKS WITHLENDERS....ABOUT POSSIBLE NEXT STEPS.TESLA APPARENTLY ISN'THAVING....CORONAVIRUS-RELATED PROBLEMS.THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED...IT MADE A PROFIT IN THE FIRSTQUARTER...EARNING A NET INCOME OF -16-MILLION DOLLARS.ANALYSTS FORECASTED...A LOSS...BECAUSE TESLA HAD TO SHUTDOWNFACTORIES IN CALIFORNIA ANDSHANGHAI....DUE TO COVID-19.

THIS IS THEFIRST TIME...TESLA HAS POSTED POSITIVE NETINCOME.....IN THREE CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS.