Turkey's oldest tortoise celebrates centenary in style

Turkey's oldest tortoise, Tuki, turned 100 years old on Thursday (April 30) and celebrated with a quiet birthday party as the private Faruk Yalcin zoo in the northwestern province of Kocaeli remained closed to visitors because of coronavirus.

Tuki the tortoise turns 100 Turkey’s oldest tortoise celebrated his centenary with a cake made of vegetables and an animal-packed party Location: Kocaeli Tuki is an Aldabra tortoise one of the largest tortoise species in the world They originate from the Seychelles and can reach 200 years of age (SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR OF FARUK YALCIN ZOO, CAN BODUR, SAYING:"Their status is vulnerable.

They are endangered species.

So, the reason for that is basically habitat loss.

So, bottom line is again human factor.

So we really need to change our behaviour as consumers, as human beings.

We have to decide that we are not the masters of this wild life, we are only a part of this ecosystem.

We have to work with this ecosystem, live along with this ecosystem, not try to run it, not try to manage it."