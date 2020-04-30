Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey's oldest tortoise celebrates centenary in style

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Turkey's oldest tortoise celebrates centenary in style

Turkey's oldest tortoise celebrates centenary in style

Turkey's oldest tortoise, Tuki, turned 100 years old on Thursday (April 30) and celebrated with a quiet birthday party as the private Faruk Yalcin zoo in the northwestern province of Kocaeli remained closed to visitors because of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Turkey's oldest tortoise celebrates centenary in style

Tuki the tortoise turns 100 Turkey’s oldest tortoise celebrated his centenary with a cake made of vegetables and an animal-packed party Location: Kocaeli Tuki is an Aldabra tortoise one of the largest tortoise species in the world They originate from the Seychelles and can reach 200 years of age (SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR OF FARUK YALCIN ZOO, CAN BODUR, SAYING:"Their status is vulnerable.

They are endangered species.

So, the reason for that is basically habitat loss.

So, bottom line is again human factor.

So we really need to change our behaviour as consumers, as human beings.

We have to decide that we are not the masters of this wild life, we are only a part of this ecosystem.

We have to work with this ecosystem, live along with this ecosystem, not try to run it, not try to manage it."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

See Tuki the Tortoise Turn 100 in Turkey! [Video]

See Tuki the Tortoise Turn 100 in Turkey!

This is Tuki, the oldest tortoise in Turkey, who is reaching a very impressive milestone: their 100th birthday!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:15Published