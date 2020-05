Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Covid-19 donation Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:52s - Published 49 minutes ago Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Covid-19 donation Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have joined forces with Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff and media company DMGT to send a plane load of PPE to London's Heathrow airport from China.

Recent related news from verified sources Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher donate PPE to UK front line workers Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are doing their part to help out workers on frontlines.

