Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan, Duchess of Sussex > Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan

Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan

Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan

London's High Court on Friday threw out part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for breaching her privacy, ruling that it had not acted dishonestly.

Lauren Anthony reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan

Britain's Duchess of Sussex lost the initial battle in her privacy action against a UK tabloid on Friday (May 1).

London's High Court threw out part of a claim brought by Meghan, who is the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry.

She is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed last February, Which included parts of a letter she had sent her father, Thomas Markle in August 2018.

The paper's lawyer argued at a hearing last week that allegations it had acted dishonestly, and had stoked a rift between Meghan and her father should be removed from the case - along with references to other articles about the royal - which Meghan says were false.

The judge agreed that all three categories of allegation should be struck out.

Meghan's law firm said the ruling, quote, "makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward." Lawyers for the duchess claim the publication of her letter was a misuse of private information, and a breach of her copyright.

They are seeking aggravated damages.

As part of their claim, they accused the Mail and other tabloids of harassing, humiliating, and manipulating Thomas Markle.

The paper rejected the allegation and said it was "remarkable" the claim had been made without the duchess having contacted Markle to see if he agreed.

The two haven't spoken since her glitzy wedding to Harry in May 2018.

The case will still go on to a full trial but no date for it has yet been set.



Recent related news from verified sources

Tabloid wins initial battle in privacy action by UK's Duchess Meghan

London's High Court on Friday threw out part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmnaFazail

Amna Fazail RT @ReutersIndia: London's High Court rejects part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper f… 46 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India London's High Court rejects part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newsp… https://t.co/4t5OaPoOuV 3 hours ago

yogikashyap41

saurabh kashyap Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan https://t.co/kW77V0Iow1 5 hours ago

ohiomary

Mary Rack RT @Reuters: London's High Court rejects part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for br… 5 hours ago

vikkivale

Victoria Court deals blow to Duchess Meghan in tabloid lawsuit https://t.co/MnvGoXBIsw 5 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters London's High Court rejects part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newsp… https://t.co/lJAIFrPSZS 5 hours ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan https://t.co/1xKcx9toVE 6 hours ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan https://t.co/io30q5ToGs #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/9RgVNaEOaR 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mail on Sunday publisher wins first skirmish in Meghan privacy case over letter [Video]

Mail on Sunday publisher wins first skirmish in Meghan privacy case over letter

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday has won the first High Court skirmish in the Duchess of Sussex’s claim against it over publication of a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Meghan Markle's tabloid lawsuit has first hearing [Video]

Meghan Markle's tabloid lawsuit has first hearing

Legal action by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against a British tabloid for breaching her privacy had its first court hearing on Friday, with the newspaper's lawyer attempting to have claims that it..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published