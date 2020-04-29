In Other News: Rishi Kapoor dies; HC notice on Palghar; White House’s clarification

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities paid last tributes to the actor.

Friends and family gathered for the last rites.

Rishi is survived by wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Ridhima Kapoor.

In other news, the Supreme Court refused to stay order on the government’s Central Vista redevelopment project.

The plea argued the project involves a change in the land use of the green area.

Meanwhile, Bombay HC sent a notice to Maharashtra government on a plea seeking CBI probe in the Palghar lynching case.

Also, the White House on Thursday explained why it unfollowed the President and PM Modi’s account on Twitter.

Watch the full video for more details.