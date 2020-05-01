Global  

Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 23:35s - Published
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines allowing travel of stranded migrant labourers.

The Centre has also announced a set of guidelines for states to follow in this regard.

The Centre's order comes as a big relief for thousands of migrant labourers who have been waiting to get back home amid the nation wide lockdown.

However, there are steep logistical challenges ahead for the governments, both at the state and the Centre.

Watch this debate where editors of Hindustan Times decode the challenges and the road ahead for the thousands of migrant labourers.

