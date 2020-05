A sea of these birds has been flocking the lake in Navi Mumbai area for more than a week.

Looking for a peaceful environment, the migratory birds were seen feeding and wading in huddles on the mudflats.

Flamingos are some of the migratory birds that arrive in southern and western India's coastal regions sometime during December after their breeding cycle of mating, making mud nests, laying eggs and its hatching ends in Rann of Kutch in western Gujarat state.