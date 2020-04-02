Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Simon Cowell has continued to pay 'Britain's Got Talent' staff The music mogul is still paying his crew, despite the programme not being able to push on with filming due to the current global health crisis.

His co-star Amanda Holden revealed to The Sun newspaper: What's more, Amanda has praised "generous" Simon for helping her with her NHS charity single 'Over The Rainbow' as he offered Amanda to perform it on 'BGT'.

His co-star Amanda Holden revealed to The Sun newspaper:

