Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Lungs Are "Severely" Damaged

Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Lungs Are "Severely" Damaged

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Lungs Are 'Severely' Damaged

Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Lungs Are "Severely" Damaged

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is in the fight of his life.

The Rock of Ages actor remains in the hospital continuing to battle Covid-19 symptoms. His wife, Amanda Kloots posted an update about her husband's condition on her Instagram Stories.

Kloots said her husband has a low blood count, but tests confirm he does not have internal bleeding.

She went on to say that the 41-year-olds lungs, however, are severely damaged.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Cordero suffers infection in his lungs, blood amid ongoing coronavirus fight

Broadway star Nick Cordero has been fighting complications due to the coronavirus for weeks and his...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredCBS NewsThe Wrap


Nick Cordero's wife says he's getting an MRI after leg amputation surgery, remains optimistic about recovery

Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, gave fans an update on his ongoing coronavirus fight after he...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Broadway Star Nick Cordero In Medically Induced Coma Due To Coronavirus Complications [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero In Medically Induced Coma Due To Coronavirus Complications

Broadway star Nick Cordero is reportedly fighting for his life in a medically induced coma.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications The Tony Award-nominated actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed that her husband had his right leg amputated on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published