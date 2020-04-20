Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Lungs Are "Severely" Damaged
Broadway actor Nick Cordero is in the fight of his life.
The Rock of Ages actor remains in the hospital continuing to battle Covid-19 symptoms. His wife, Amanda Kloots posted an update about her husband's condition on her Instagram Stories.
Kloots said her husband has a low blood count, but tests confirm he does not have internal bleeding.
She went on to say that the 41-year-olds lungs, however, are severely damaged.