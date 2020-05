Baby Boom: Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy, Anderson Cooper Becomes A Dad Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:50s - Published 12 minutes ago Baby Boom: Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy, Anderson Cooper Becomes A Dad Talk about a baby boom! Gigi Hadid confirms to Jimmy Fallon that she's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik. Plus, Anderson Cooper becomes a first-time father at 52-years-old with the arrival of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy



Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy On April 30, longtime newsman Anderson Cooper revealed that he had officially become a proud father. His son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:34 Published 3 hours ago Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy



The CNN anchor announced the birth of his baby boy, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago