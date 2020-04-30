'Workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail benefits': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that migrant workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail the benefits from there.

"Workers in UP who don't have ration card will also be able to avail benefits and the state administration will help them in issuing ration cards," he said.

SDRF will provide food packets to people across the state who don't have ration cards.

"UP govt assures both social and financial security to every person in the state.

On May day, we vow to build a better UP with all your hard work & labour," Adityanath added.