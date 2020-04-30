Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail benefits': CM Yogi

'Workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail benefits': CM Yogi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:28s - Published
'Workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail benefits': CM Yogi

'Workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail benefits': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that migrant workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail the benefits from there.

"Workers in UP who don't have ration card will also be able to avail benefits and the state administration will help them in issuing ration cards," he said.

SDRF will provide food packets to people across the state who don't have ration cards.

"UP govt assures both social and financial security to every person in the state.

On May day, we vow to build a better UP with all your hard work & labour," Adityanath added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnujaBharti2

Anuja Bharti RT @PIBHomeAffairs: Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students & other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowe… 6 minutes ago

mshakirshahzad1

M S SHAHZAD م ش شہزاد RT @sudhakardas: Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students & other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowed b… 1 hour ago

siddhartha_ray

Siddhartha Ray RT @CMO_Odisha: During #COVID19 lockdown, #Odisha ensures the wellbeing of every #GuestWorker stranded in the state. About 90,000 workers f… 2 hours ago

irfanmachhiwala

Irfan Machiwala RT @ANI: I assure all students, migrant workers and other people stranded in other states amid #COVID19 lockdown that our administration wi… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News [Video]

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News

Home Ministry today permitted inter-state movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims through trains. Two days ago the centre permitted migrants, students and other people who do not have symptoms..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published
People returning to Chhattisgarh will go through 14-day quarantine at temporary shelter homes: CM Baghel [Video]

People returning to Chhattisgarh will go through 14-day quarantine at temporary shelter homes: CM Baghel

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel on April 30 said the state government is arranging for food and accommodation for migrant labourers of Chhattisgarh who were stranded in other states and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published