No Contact Lakeshore Cleanup

With a check o?site.

You might be feeling anxious to get out of the house this weekend.

And if you're looking for something to do?

Maybe cleaning up litter and trash may be up your alley.

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at frank hall park in albert lea.

Alex?

What well amy?

This is the only bag i had on hand?

But i've been finding things from small wrappers this weekend?

The albert lea lakes foundation and the shell rock river watershed district is encouraging everyone to put on some gloves?

Pick up a bag and clean up the shoreline around the lakes here in town.

Laura cunningham is the president of the foundation?

And knows the value lakes have on quality of life.

And it's up to us to make "this provides a benefit to the whole community to have a clean lakeshore that looks welcoming and hopefully, your family continues to use the lakeshore throughout the summer as a place to have a picnic, go boating, go swimming, that sort of thing."

If you decide to pick up litter this weekend?

You are asked to keep in mind social distancing guidelines.

And of course?

Dress appropriately.

Also?

A dumpster is being provided to throw whatever you find away.

Live in albert thank you alex.

Cunningham hopes to possibly have another lake clean up later this year where a bigger gathering can happen./// all of us here at kimt news three want to help you.

If you have a question or news tip about the covi?19 pandemi?

Reach out to us.

All of our contact information is here on