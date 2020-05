Teacher Appreciation Contest Recognizes Educators Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published 2 days ago Teacher Appreciation Contest Recognizes Educators Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Weeks into home-schooling their kids, many parents are realizing how much they appreciate teachers, and now they can show it through an online contest for "Teacher Appreciation Week." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports. 0

