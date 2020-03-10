Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Worker concerns on May Day

Worker concerns on May Day

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Worker concerns on May Day
Getting protection they need
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Worker concerns on May Day

In history?

Is it's may first?

Or "may day" often set aside to honor workers.

But this day is taking on new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at some of the country's largest companies are planning a strike accusing employers of not prioritizing their health and safety during the outbreak.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with the story.

Isabella?

Target is just one of several companies that labor organizers walked out on today... along with whole foods... instacart and amazon.

Workers at these companies are accusing their employers of not taking the coronavirus seriously.

They are demanding benefits like better pay... and expanded paid sick leave.

The president of the southeast minnesota area labor council says employers simply aren't treating employees with the respect they deserve.

"workers are not getting paid enough, workers do not have enough safety standards at work, they do not have the sufficient personal protective equipment they should have.

Employers are not doing enough to make sure their workers are protected."

To garner support... workers are also asking people not buy anything from these companies today.

Live in rochester ib thanks isabella.

Other things workers are asking for is immediate information on infected c?

Workers... better sanitary procedures and hazard pay.///




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lolanunucha

fibrochat RT @inthenow: She voiced concerns about her hospital's handling of covid-19 and it cost her her job, at a time when we need every health ca… 10 minutes ago

TurnageJohn

John Turnage RT @SenatorRobHogg: Iowa workers should talk to their employers about safety concerns at work site - a worker who cannot return to work for… 18 minutes ago

IntelOperator

The Grey Man RT @IntelOperator: Roughly half a million people work in the nation's meat processing industry, and crowded and unsanitary conditions have… 47 minutes ago

IntelOperator

The Grey Man Roughly half a million people work in the nation's meat processing industry, and crowded and unsanitary conditions… https://t.co/xP2TZWk8Iz 47 minutes ago

calzate11

cesar alzate RT @MiamiHerald: When some Florida’s businesses start to reopen Monday, questions about worker and customer safety are likely to be among t… 1 hour ago

NewJournal

Camden New Journal Wellesley Road care home: decorators allowed after visitors were banned Staff raises concerns about safety… https://t.co/ZBK9937tBb 2 hours ago

KikiMcMe

⚖ Health Care is a Right. @robinskyleigh @lauraevf1968 Maybe, but the real question is whether the intermediate vector was a sloppy lab worke… https://t.co/phhyJEC8Hp 2 hours ago

Hookem19

Rob Harlow Check out this @Jackson_Walker webinar, which covers worker safety concerns, the CARES Act, PPP loans, and labor an… https://t.co/U8Iz1Udh4Y 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CPS: No Plans To Close At This Time [Video]

CPS: No Plans To Close At This Time

CPS CEO Janice Jackson said there are no plans to close Chicago school as concerns regarding COVID-19 continue. Over the weekend a CPS worker at Vaughn Occupational High School tested positive for the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:28Published