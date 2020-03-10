Worker concerns on May Day

In history?

Is it's may first?

Or "may day" often set aside to honor workers.

But this day is taking on new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at some of the country's largest companies are planning a strike accusing employers of not prioritizing their health and safety during the outbreak.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with the story.

Isabella?

Target is just one of several companies that labor organizers walked out on today... along with whole foods... instacart and amazon.

Workers at these companies are accusing their employers of not taking the coronavirus seriously.

They are demanding benefits like better pay... and expanded paid sick leave.

The president of the southeast minnesota area labor council says employers simply aren't treating employees with the respect they deserve.

"workers are not getting paid enough, workers do not have enough safety standards at work, they do not have the sufficient personal protective equipment they should have.

Employers are not doing enough to make sure their workers are protected."

To garner support... workers are also asking people not buy anything from these companies today.

Live in rochester ib thanks isabella.

Other things workers are asking for is immediate information on infected c?

Workers... better sanitary procedures and hazard pay.///