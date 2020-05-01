May Day protesters in the U.S. call for economic help

On May Day, which is also known as International Workers Day, some demonstrators in the U.S. demanded that stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of coronavirus be lifted so people can get back to work.

Many protestors could be seen shoulder-to-shoulder in some states, defying social distancing orders.

Others, like some workers at Amazon.com Inc, Target Corp and Instacart Inc staged protests and sick-outs on Friday to demand a safer work environment and better pay during the coronavirus outbreak.

Protesters in New York City staged a rolling demonstration from their cars, calling on the government to protect workers' rights and provide aid to help people reeling economically from the effects of the coronavirus crisis.