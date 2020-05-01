Global  

May Day protesters in the U.S. call for economic help

This year for May 1, instead of protesting for better wages or benefits, many people took to the streets this year in their respective states to protest stay-at-home orders.

On May Day, which is also known as International Workers Day, some demonstrators in the U.S. demanded that stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of coronavirus be lifted so people can get back to work.

Many protestors could be seen shoulder-to-shoulder in some states, defying social distancing orders.

Others, like some workers at Amazon.com Inc, Target Corp and Instacart Inc staged protests and sick-outs on Friday to demand a safer work environment and better pay during the coronavirus outbreak.

Protesters in New York City staged a rolling demonstration from their cars, calling on the government to protect workers' rights and provide aid to help people reeling economically from the effects of the coronavirus crisis.



