COVID-19: 1st special train carrying 845 labourers started from Nashik will reach Lucknow tomorrow, informs Awanish Awasthi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi on May 2 held a press conference over states preparedness to fight COVID-19.

During the press conference, he informed that the first special train for the state has started from Nashik today and around 845 labourers and workers have boarded.

The train will reach Lucknow tomorrow.

Recently, Centre has announced to run special trains for the migrant labourers and stranded students.

