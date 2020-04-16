How 400 million are in red lockdown zone & why dog squads are having tougher time
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:40s - Published
How 400 million are in red lockdown zone & why dog squads are having tougher time
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know.
In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India, lockdown zones, encounters rise in J&K, air journeys and more.
Watch the full video for more details.