Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How 400 million are in red lockdown zone & why dog squads are having tougher time

How 400 million are in red lockdown zone & why dog squads are having tougher time

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:40s - Published
How 400 million are in red lockdown zone & why dog squads are having tougher time

How 400 million are in red lockdown zone & why dog squads are having tougher time

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know.

In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India, lockdown zones, encounters rise in J&K, air journeys and more.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NHS fundraiser runs marathon during her night shift at Premiere Inn [Video]

NHS fundraiser runs marathon during her night shift at Premiere Inn

An NHS fundraiser is on the verge of claiming a bizarre new Guinness World Record after running a marathon during her night shift at work - inside a Premier Inn.Energetic Louise Casey, 40, ran an..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Pig and dog enjoy lockdown together [Video]

Pig and dog enjoy lockdown together

A pig and dog who have been best friends since they were babies are having a great time together in lockdown. Lollipop, a Juliana Mini Pig, and Whiskey, a Catahoula Leopard Hound, have been..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published