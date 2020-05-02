Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kim Jong-un > Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'

Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'

Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'

Shots rang out over the fractious border between North and South Korea early on Sunday, just a day after Kim Jong Un reappeared after a three week absence from public life.

David Doyle reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'

Shots rang out over the fractious border between North and South Korea early on Sunday (May 3) just a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's reappearance on state media.

Multiple shots were fired from North Korea at 7:41 am local time towards a guard post in South Korea, according to a statement from the latter's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea responded by firing two shots towards North Korea, and no injuries were reported.

On Saturday (May 2), footage was aired of Kim opening a fertilizer plant - the first report of his appearance since April 11.

During his absence, there has been intense conjecture over his whereabouts and the state of his health including one suggestion that Kim had undergone cardiovascular surgery.

On Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing a senior government official, said that rumor was not true.

But analysts have suggested Kim may be trying to mute speculation that, following his absence, he does not retain full control over the military.

Choi Kang from the Asan Institute for Policy Studies said Kim could be quote: "reminding us, 'yes I'm healthy and I'm still in power'.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

codeviewafrica

code view africa Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return' https://t.co/FG9dLxTJpZ https://t.co/VMeIsYlZ4z 3 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return' https://t.co/MObMJWwgJx Shots rang out over the fractious border betwee… https://t.co/2kW18YqhdH 25 minutes ago

cd_lutetia

CD RT @cd_lutetia: Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return' https://t.co/vI7qHivnCn via @YouTube 49 minutes ago

cd_lutetia

CD Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return' https://t.co/vI7qHivnCn via @YouTube 51 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return': https://t.co/MObMJWwgJx #SouthKorea 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The subtle and not-so-subtle of Kim's return [Video]

The subtle and not-so-subtle of Kim's return

No explanation has been given by North Korea over Kim Jong Un's sudden reappearance, but video aired by his state-run news agency may hold clues and its own messaging. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Video shows Kim Jong Un weeks after disappearance [Video]

Video shows Kim Jong Un weeks after disappearance

North Korea's state-run media have shown video they say shows leader Kim Jong Un touring a fertilizer factory, after weeks of rumor regarding his health and whereabouts.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published