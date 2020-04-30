Global  

Covid-19 | Lokpal member dies; Trump raises US death estimate: Top updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:07s
From the death of a Lokpal member, to several soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force testing positive - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has revised estimates of death toll in the country due to Covid-19.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly held meetings to discuss a possible second economic stimulus.

Watch the full video for the other top updates regarding the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

