Covid-19 | Lokpal member dies; Trump raises US death estimate: Top updates
From the death of a Lokpal member, to several soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force testing positive - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has revised estimates of death toll in the country due to Covid-19.
Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly held meetings to discuss a possible second economic stimulus.
