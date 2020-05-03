Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ashutosh Sharma > Handwara encounter: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakhs to kin of slain soldier Col Ashutosh Sharma

Handwara encounter: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakhs to kin of slain soldier Col Ashutosh Sharma

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Handwara encounter: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakhs to kin of slain soldier Col Ashutosh Sharma

Handwara encounter: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakhs to kin of slain soldier Col Ashutosh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi announced that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to provide Rs 50 lakhs as compensation to kin of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who lost his life in Handwara encounter.

"Along with this, government will also provide government job to one of his family members," he added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnyaBose

Anya Bose RT @republic: Handwara: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakh aid, job to kin of martyred Col Ashutosh Sharma https://t.co/9HSn8ym6Xk 1 minute ago