Handwara encounter: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakhs to kin of slain soldier Col Ashutosh Sharma
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi announced that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to provide Rs 50 lakhs as compensation to kin of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who lost his life in Handwara encounter.
"Along with this, government will also provide government job to one of his family members," he added.