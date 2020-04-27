Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert

(CNN) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Mindy Kaling are among the dozens of musicians and celebrities participating in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert Sunday to benefit coronavirus relief.

"So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia- India's biggest fundraising concert," Priyanka Chopra said on Instagram.

"India holds a really warm and special spot in my heart," actor Will Smith said in a short video encouraging people to donate.

"It's really like a home away from home for me." Two weeks ago, some of the world's top stars helped raise nearly $128 million for the World Health Organization and other coronavirus response efforts by performing in a concert broadcast globally.