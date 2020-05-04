Global  

Thousands of migrant workers queue up in Bengaluru in hope to return to their hometowns

Thousand of migrant workers were waiting for their registration and checking at Palace ground in Bengaluru to return to their hometowns.

Police ensured that social distancing was practiced and there was no chaos in the queues.

They also instructed the migrant workers to wear masks.

A volunteer said, "Here they are only doing the checking, when will the train come, how many trains will come, no one is informed about that."

