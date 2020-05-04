Liquor outlets draw hoards of customers as some states ease restrictions | Oneindia News
Delhi sees more than usual traffic, prompts Union health minister to advise caution over relaxations; Liquor shops see stream of customers across India, some outlets closed as social distancing not followed; Railway Ministry claims migrant passengers are not being asked to buy tickets and more news #SoniaGandhi #IndiaLockdown3.0 #LiquorShops