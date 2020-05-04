Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Liquor outlets draw hoards of customers as some states ease restrictions | Oneindia News

Liquor outlets draw hoards of customers as some states ease restrictions | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:36s - Published
Liquor outlets draw hoards of customers as some states ease restrictions | Oneindia News

Liquor outlets draw hoards of customers as some states ease restrictions | Oneindia News

Delhi sees more than usual traffic, prompts Union health minister to advise caution over relaxations; Liquor shops see stream of customers across India, some outlets closed as social distancing not followed; Railway Ministry claims migrant passengers are not being asked to buy tickets and more news #SoniaGandhi #IndiaLockdown3.0 #LiquorShops

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Social distancing flouted as people form a beeline outside liquor outlets | Oneindia News [Video]

Social distancing flouted as people form a beeline outside liquor outlets | Oneindia News

People have started gathering at liquor shops across the country in large numbers, triggering alarm among many. Long queues were seen outside liquor shops in Delhi from early morning, even before the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:31Published
Sonia slams Centre for charging train fare from migrants, says Cong will pay | Oneindia News [Video]

Sonia slams Centre for charging train fare from migrants, says Cong will pay | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi says Congress workers will bear travel cost for migrant labourers; Railways maintains nominal fare has to be charged to deter general public from availing train services; Niti Aayog..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published