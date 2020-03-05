Northwest Health Testing at Triumph (5-3-20)

That the coronavirus testing has wrapped up at the plant we're getting more insight into how the operation got off the ground.

We talked to northwest health and state representatives who shared with us everthing that went into the planning of the operation <<ron johnson reporting as a cluster of coronavirus cases was being discovered at triumph foods, state representatives took notice as well when we started seeing cases connected to triumph foods i got very concerned representative sheila solon says she got the ball rolling, bringing many of the major organizations involved in the operation togethereverybody working together pretty much performed a miracle in just a couple of days the operation, made possible by the work of several organizations most notably northwest health services which provided quick and efficient testing having those algorithms figured out and the flow where we can just get in and get it done i mean its good for our people its good for the community.

They're getting people in and through the lines in seven minutes.representative solon said she calls the operation a success because it gave the plant the information needed to quarantine those who are sick and at the same time keep those who aren't working.

We were able to get the entire plant tested, get them isolated so that they can stay safe, that they can keep there co-workers safe and so that we can keep jobs open here in st.

Joe and northwest missouri when this is all said and done i believe that what happened here in st.

Joseph missouri at triumph could be done all across the country.>> all of the nearly 3,000 employees were tested at the meat processing plant.

