Nick Wright can't understand why Patriots are sticking with Jarrett Stidham
|
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Nick Wright can't understand why Patriots are sticking with Jarrett Stidham
Recently released Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend, squashing any hopes the red rifle may make an appearance in New England.
Nick Wright isn't sure whether Bill Belichick's faith in Jarrett Stidham is wise, and looks back at the careers of the quarterbacks who were drafted alongside Stidham to see how it may predict his performance this season.