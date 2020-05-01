Global  

Ranbir, Neetu immerse Rishi Kapoor’s ashes in Banganga, Alia Bhatt in attendance

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga on May 3.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor were seen immersing his ashes.

Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital.

Kapoor died after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

