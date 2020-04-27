Preventing local bankruptcies

County sheriff rob maciol was on the call, along with some teachers and first responders.

The congressman said these are the essential workers that keep the economy going, and we can't afford to lay them off.

The letter to speaker pelosi and mcconnell says district 22 desperately needs money.

Brindisi says if this area does file for banruptcy, it could affect everything from job loss to schools closing.

He says it's crucial new york gets help from washington because we are the epicenter of the virus.

Brindisi says: "we don't want to see the professionas thaty are represented onthis call don't start to disappear.

maciol: "but when we hear people talking about the potential for bankruptcy for a community in which would cause the layoffs of police officers, school teacherrs, that is the heart and soul of the community, if you can't feel safe in your house and you need to dial 911 and you don't know the response for the law enforcement is going to be or for the fire department or if there's a medical emergency, there's goingto be doubt about how long it takes someone to get there and people won;t feel safe and if we can't feel safe then we have nothing we have nothing there."> several localand state leaders from district 22 have signed the letter.

Beindisi says this letter is important right now, brcause negotiations are happening on the second coronavirus relief package.

