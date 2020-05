St Brian RT @EKCopelandwx: Pieces that broke off Halley’s Comet hundreds of years ago bring us the Eta Aquariid meteor shower this week. Even though… 2 hours ago

Elizabeth Copeland Pieces that broke off Halley’s Comet hundreds of years ago bring us the Eta Aquariid meteor shower this week. Even… https://t.co/CnpYkrOwp0 10 hours ago

KVOA News 4 Tucson A meteor shower from Halley's Comet will peak Tuesday. 💫 https://t.co/x1jhcC5KIA 11 hours ago

Bring me new music🎶 RT @KATCTV3: A meteor shower from Halley's Comet will peak TOMORROW! https://t.co/WpbbQ3xjif 12 hours ago

KATC TV3 A meteor shower from Halley's Comet will peak TOMORROW! https://t.co/WpbbQ3xjif 13 hours ago

1310 WIBA 27StormTrack: RT WKOW: The meteor shower can be seen when then Earth crosses the orbital path of Halley's comet eac… https://t.co/T7JTrO7wIh 16 hours ago

27 Storm Track Weather RT @WKOW: The meteor shower can be seen when then Earth crosses the orbital path of Halley's comet each spring between April and May. https… 17 hours ago