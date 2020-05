An Ohio State representative said he would not wear a mask in public because covering people’s faces would be covering the “image and likeness of God.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.



Tweets about this Emm Turtle RT @johnforva: I wish I was making this up: Nino Vitale (R), a state representative in Ohio, says he won't wear a mask in public because "… 17 minutes ago Mats ☮ Nilsson @GOP Ohio state lawmaker refuses to wear face mask because faces are the 'likeness of God'. Vitale says in the c… https://t.co/szSXgYfN3T 5 hours ago NBC4 Columbus A state representative from Urbana posted a message on Facebook this week saying faces are the likeness of God and… https://t.co/8n6UXMdpop 8 hours ago Vanessa RT @Will_holliday1: Common sense and reality.... Lawmaker Refuses to Wear Mask, Says Faces Are God‘s ‘Likeness‘ https://t.co/IK1apeYuVW vi… 9 hours ago Jen Stedman RT @steve_Beno3210: GOP Ohio State Lawmaker Refuses to Wear Mask, Says Faces Are ‘Likeness of God’ https://t.co/LD1r6rQ2mg 19 hours ago Linda Gance GOP Ohio State Lawmaker Refuses to Wear Mask, Says Faces Are ‘Likeness of God’ https://t.co/UT2vKxn2Cv 20 hours ago Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 GOP Ohio State Lawmaker Refuses to Wear Mask, Says Faces Are ‘Likeness of God’ https://t.co/LD1r6rQ2mg 20 hours ago stepman GOP Ohio State Lawmaker Refuses to Wear Mask, Says Faces Are ‘Likeness of God’ https://t.co/Qaa3kEaae3 21 hours ago