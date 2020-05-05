Global  

New Model Has Doubled Projected Coronavirus Death Toll By August

New Model Has Doubled Projected Coronavirus Death Toll By August

New Model Has Doubled Projected Coronavirus Death Toll By August

Michael George reports researchers at the University of Washington predict death toll could rise to 134,000 if strict social distancing measures are eased.

