New Model Has Doubled Projected Coronavirus Death Toll By August

Michael George reports researchers at the University of Washington predict death toll could rise to 134,000 if strict social distancing measures are eased.

Britain's true coronavirus death toll is the highest in Europe and the second highest in the world,...

A revised mortality model predicts coronavirus deaths in the U.S. will nearly double to 135,000...

Elphdriver RT @goodbye56789 : The CDC has removed the model off their site that had the coronavirus death toll soaring. Today they updated the projecte… 1 minute ago