U.S. COVID-19 Death Projections Climb To 135,000 By August Due To Eased Restrictions

A coronavirus mortality model projects that nearly 135,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August.

The data has been revised and is now almost double previous projections, pushing the death toll in the US to over 200,000 by August.

The staggering surge in deaths is related to the easing of social-distancing measures.

The foreboding forecast reflects the increase in people leaving their homes as U.S. states ease stay-at-home orders.

Business closures and stay-at-home orders in 31 states are scheduled to be lifted or modified by May 11.