9 Reasons You Should Appreciate Your Teachers May 5 is National Teacher Day and marks the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Here are nine reasons you should be more appreciative of teachers.

1.

Teachers make 14% less than other professions that require similar levels of education.

2.

90% of teachers spend their own money on their students and classrooms. 3.

The average salary for public school teachers in 2011-2012 was $56,643.

4.

Low salary is the most common reason people leave their teaching occupation.

5.

At least 20% of public school teachers have a second job outside of education.

6.

Teachers work an average of 10 hours per day and a total of 52 hours per week.

7.

Their contracts don’t include work outside of school, which can include up to 16 hours grading assignments on the weekends.

8.

Retirement only makes up 14% of teachers leaving schools, with 59 being the average age of retirement.

9.

Researchers have found that teacher’s jobs are just as stressful as firefighters and pilots.