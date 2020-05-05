Illinois teachers receive some good news when it comes to license renewal Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago Illinois teachers receive some good news when it comes to license renewal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Illinois teachers receive some good news when it comes to license renewal Posted on our website at wthitv-dot-com. "teachers in illinois".. Can "get credit" toward "licen renewal" with the remote-learning transition. "covid-19 building closures" jeopardized thousands "of teacher license renewals". "today".. "the illinois education association" made an announcement "that will help". "teachers" can earn "professional development hours" for time spent transitioning "from in-person" "to remote learning". This means.. "thousands of educators" can clock those hours "to meet licensing requirements". Traditionally.. "schools" would offer "professional development days". But, those were "canceled" due to the pandemic impact. Local regional superintendent.. "monte newlin".. Gave us a statement on this. He said.. In part... "teachers have been dealing with a whole new game over the last few weeks with the introduction of remote learning.... any sort of relief.. The state





You Might Like

Tweets about this Patrick Durley RT @iarssil: Illinois teachers receive some good news when it comes to license renewal https://t.co/NBLGCMQvkS 15 hours ago IARSS Illinois teachers receive some good news when it comes to license renewal https://t.co/NBLGCMQvkS 20 hours ago