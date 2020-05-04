Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'So far, so good,': Pinellas County sheriff says people are social distancing after beach openings

'So far, so good,': Pinellas County sheriff says people are social distancing after beach openings

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:32s - Published
'So far, so good,': Pinellas County sheriff says people are social distancing after beach openings

'So far, so good,': Pinellas County sheriff says people are social distancing after beach openings

ABC Action News checked in at a handful of locations Tuesday including Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach, the Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island State Park and Pass-A-Grille, and found most people are following the rules by staying in groups of 10 or fewer and keeping 6 feet apart.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Reopening Florida: Seaweed Used To Maintain Social Distancing On Clearwater Beach

For the first time in six weeks, people put their toes in the sand at Clearwater Beach as all...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida Beachgoers Practice Seaweed Social Distancing [Video]

Florida Beachgoers Practice Seaweed Social Distancing

Beachgoers in Pinellas Co. used seaweed to maintain social distancing on the first day that the beach was open.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published
Beaches reopen in Pinellas County, Sheriff Gualtieri says, "So far, so good" [Video]

Beaches reopen in Pinellas County, Sheriff Gualtieri says, "So far, so good"

Beaches have reopened in Pinellas County.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:27Published