'So far, so good,': Pinellas County sheriff says people are social distancing after beach openings
ABC Action News checked in at a handful of locations Tuesday including Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach, the Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island State Park and Pass-A-Grille, and found most people are following the rules by staying in groups of 10 or fewer and keeping 6 feet apart.