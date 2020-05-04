'So far, so good,': Pinellas County sheriff says people are social distancing after beach openings Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:32s - Published now 'So far, so good,': Pinellas County sheriff says people are social distancing after beach openings ABC Action News checked in at a handful of locations Tuesday including Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach, the Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island State Park and Pass-A-Grille, and found most people are following the rules by staying in groups of 10 or fewer and keeping 6 feet apart.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Reopening Florida: Seaweed Used To Maintain Social Distancing On Clearwater Beach For the first time in six weeks, people put their toes in the sand at Clearwater Beach as all...

cbs4.com - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this