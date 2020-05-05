The Mall at Barnes Crossing reopened Tuesday

Barnes crossing reopened today and many people are getting out of the house to shop.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live at the mall with how the reopening is helping out one long-time tupelo business.

The mall at barnes crossing has now reopened and i have seen plenty of customers in and out of these doors.

Some customers wearing masks while entering the building.

New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for customers..

Including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

I spoke with jack reed jr, the president of reeds about how employees and customers are staying safe president, reeds department store sot- jack reed jr, the president of reeds "115 years ago my grandpa opened the store, 115 years later we are reopening the store."

I asked reed how the closure of the mall has impacted the business.

"7 weeks of zero sales is not a good business plan" every employee is wearing a mask.

Reed is asking customers to wear masks as well.

He says the store will provide masks for customers who come in without one on.

"we are absolutely dedicated to make sure that our staff is safe and everyone of our customers is safe" the mall at barnes crossing's general manager, jeff snyder said in a statement "as our center prepares for this new normal,' we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our property."

Not everything in the mall reopened today..

Play areas, stroller rentals, and carousels will be closed.

The food court remains closed, but restaurants can serve food to go.

The current mall hours are monday- saturday 11am - 7pm and sunday noon - 6pm governor tate