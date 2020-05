President Trump thanks Sammy's Mexican Grill owners Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:58s - Published 45 minutes ago President Trump thanks Sammy's Mexican Grill owners The owners of Sammy's Mexican Grill, who were criticized for their open support of President Trump during the election were singled out by the President during a speech at Honeywell in Phoenix on Tuesday where he thanked them. 0

