Wilcox County leader identifies hotspot for COVID-19 cases within area

Wilcox County leaders are trying to understand how such a small county with 9,0000 residents can carry so many cases of COVID-19.

New tonight: the south central health district confirmed another covid-19 death of a wilcox county resident.

Larry brown, wilcox county ema director, says an outbreak happened recently in a pine view nursing home.

He says majority of the cases are coming from the crossview care center.

According to the georgia department of community health, the center has 53 residents test positive for covid-19.

And of those, 10 have died.

Wilcox county coroner, janice brown, says dealing with nursing home deaths normally does not fall under her jurisdiction.

"coroners dont work nursing homes typically unless there is some type of issues like abuse or accident or something of that nature"




