Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday on May 6.

He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and arrived in 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz.

He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the throne.

Here, we look at his first year full of travel and engagements during a shake-up of the royal family.

