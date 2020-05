Mental health expert offers tips on reducing COVID-19 stress Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:20s - Published 35 minutes ago Mental health expert offers tips on reducing COVID-19 stress From restaurants to small businesses, families to education, and health care and the economy, there is precious little in life that COVID-19 has not impacted —including people's emotions. Linda L. Moore, a licensed psychologist who owns her own business, has been exploring solutions for people feeling stressed and angry, frustrated and sad. From restaurants to small businesses, families to education, and health care and the economy, there is precious little in life that COVID-19 has not impacted —including people's emotions. Linda L. Moore, a licensed psychologist who owns her own business, has been exploring solutions for people feeling stressed and angry, frustrated and sad. 0

AS SOME METROBUSINESSES BEGIN RE-OPENING -- WORKERS AREBEING ASKED TO RETURNTO THEIR JOBS ANDCONSUMERS ARE INVITEDTO START SHOPPINGAGAIN.THE CHANGE HAS MANYPEOPLE EXPERIENCING ANEW LEVEL OFUNCERTAINTY.ONE OF OUR GOALS WITH"THE REBOUND KANSASCITY" IS TO PROVIDE YOUANSWERS TO HELPMANAGE THE STRESS OFTHIS UNUSUAL TIME.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOMETALKED WITH A MENTALHEALTH EXPERT FOR SOMESOLUTIONS.FROM RESTAURANTS, TOSMALL BUSINESSES,FAMILIES TO EDUCATION -HEALTHCARE AND THEECONOMY THERE ISPRESCIOUS LITTLE IN LIFETHAT COVID-19 HAS NOTIMPACTED.THAT INCLUDES OUREMOTIONS.Linda L. Moore, LicensedPsychologistIf you're having troublenavigating this, do not giveyourself a hard time.LINDA L. MOORE IS ALICENSED PSYCHOLOGISTIN KANSAS CITY. SHEOWNS HER OWNPRACTICE.IN A ZOOM CONVERSATIONABOUT STRESS DURINGCOVID-19 , DR. MOORESAID SHARING YOURFEELINGS HELPSREDUCE THE MENTAL ANDEMOTIONAL BURDEN OFSTRESS.-- AND IF YOU'RE AFRAIDTO SHARE....Dr. Linda Moore, licensedPsychologist EdDPut on paper what you'rethinking and feeling that youcan't get yourself to sayoutloud and then see if writingit down releases the stressand the tension of it andmaybe you can talk to theperson you need to talk to andif not, let them read it.WITH BUSINESSESCLOSING AND PEOPLELOSING THEIR JOBS--FINANCIAL STRESS CANTRIGGER EMOTIONALANXIETY AND ANGER.Dr. Linda MooreIf we've got limited resourcesthis month or the next 2 or 3months, do we agree how toallocate those and what thepriorities are and probablysome arguments butdifferences are okay.Differences about what weshould be doing are okay if wean get them out on the tableand discuss them.EXERCISING, MEDITATINGAND LEARNING HOW TOTALK WITH EACH OTHER..IS GOOD FOR ADULTS ANDCHILDRENLinda L. MooreEverybody has a differentneed and if they don't learn toexpress those different needslike leave me alone or playwith meor pay attention to me theneverything kind of explodes.IF YOU GET THE POINT --THAT YOU'RE STRUGGLINGTO THINK OR FUNCTION ,DR MOORE SAID...IT'S OKAY TO CALL AMENTAL HEALTHPROFESSIONAL .AND ASKTHEM -- IF IT'S TIME TO GETPROFESSIONAL HELP.CYNHTIA NEWSOME 41ACTION NEW



