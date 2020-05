Lord & Taylor is latest big name retailer reportedly bracing for bankruptcy Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:45s - Published 2 days ago Lord & Taylor is latest big name retailer reportedly bracing for bankruptcy Big name retailers are taking a big hit amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neiman Marcus is nearing bankruptcy, J-Crew filed Monday and now the latest to reportedly file for bankruptcy is Lord & Taylor. 0

