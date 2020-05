'Idaho Rebound' cash grant holds new promise for those shut out of SBA lending programs

OFFICE... ISOFFERING MOREDETAILS... ABOUTHOW SMALLBUSINESSES... CANACCESS AN "IDAHOREBOUND CASHGRANT."INDIVIDUALBUSINESSES... CANAPPLY FOR UP TO10-THOUSANDDOLLARS..IT'S PART OF A 300MILLION DOLLAR POTOF MONEY... SENT TOIDAHO... BY THEFEDERALGOVERNMENT.OUR MADELINEWHITE CONTINUESOUR REBOUND IDAHOCOVERAGETONIGHT... WITH HOWTHE MONEY WILLHELP SOMEBUSINESS-OWNERS...SHUT OUT BY THE S-B-A LENDINGPROGRAM.YOU MAY REMEMBERPAUL MCNABB FROMA STORY WEBROUGHT YOU BACKIN 20-18 .FROMINSIDE THE BOISETATTOO PARLOR HEOWNS."WHEN I GREW UP IWAS POOR, DIDN'THAVE MUCH ANDDIDN'T HAVE A LOT OFHELP, AND SO, IDON'T NEVERFORGOT THAT,WHERE I CAME FROM,AND I NEVER WILL, SOTHAT'S WHY I WANTTO REACH BACK ANDHELP PEOPLE."IT WAS FOR ATATTOOING EVENT HEHOSTED TO RAISEMONEY FOR A YOUNGTREASURE VALLEYBOY BATTLINGLEUKEMIA.

THE BOY'SMOTHER TOUCHEDAND GRATEFUL."IT MAKES YOU FEELLIKE THERE'S SOMUCH SO MANYMORE PEOPLE THEREWITH YOU."BUT THIS ISN'T THEONLY WAY MCNABBHAS GIVEN BACK.HE'S ALSO GIVENBACK TO THEECONOMY BY BEING ATAXPAYING SMALLBUSINESS OWNER.BUT LIKE SO MANYOTHERS.

MCNABB'SBUSINESS IS SHUTDOWN RIGHT NOW.WHICH HE SAYS HASPUT HIM AT LEAST 8THOUSAND DOLLARSUNDER SO FAR."AND I WAS LIKE MAN,LIKE WHAT ARE WEGONNA DO?

AND ITJUST SEEMS LIKE UM,YA KNOW FIRST ITWAS EASTER, THEN ITWAS THE 30TH, ANDNOW IT'S THE 16TH,AND NOW OURMAYOR EXTENDED ITTO JUNE 1ST SO IT'SJUST LIKE IT'S REALLYFRUSTRATING."BUT WHEN APPLIEDFOR THE S-B-A'SPAYCHECKPROTECTIONPROGRAM LOAN ANDECONOMIC INJURYDISASTER LOAN."THEY SENT ME THEPAPERWORK AND IFILLED IT ALL OUTAND ONE OF THEQUESTIONS IN THEREWAS ARE YOU AFELON, OR ONPAROLE?

AND UH SO IDIDN'T LIE!"TURNS OUT HISCRIMINAL HISTORYMADE HIM INELIGIBLEFOR S-B-A RELIEF."THEY CAME OUT ANDTHEY SAID WE CAN'TAPPROVE YOU AT ALLBECAUSE YOUCLICKED THAT BOX."YOU SEE MCNABBWAS RELEASEDFROM PRISON IN 2011AFTER SERVING ASENTENCE FORROBBERY AFELONY HECOMMITTED WHENHE WAS JUST A TEEN.HE'S NOW 33."I PAY TAXES JUSTLIKE EVERYBODYELSE DOES, AND UH,WHEN I GOT INTROUBLE WAS WHENI WAS 19-YEARS-OLD,14 YEARS AGO, ANDNOT THAT THATMATTERS, BUT IT'SJUST LIKE WHY ISTHERE NO HELPGIVEN FOR PEOPLETHAT HAVE FELONIES,LIKE IS THEREBUSINESSES NOTWORTH KEEPING ORPROTECTING?""AND THEN I'D HEARDABOUT IDAHO GIVINGMORE FUNDING ANDSO I WAS REALLYHOPING THAT UHTHAT WOULD BE ANAVENUE TO HELP USOUT."HE'S REFERRING TOTHE IDAHO REBOUNDCASH GRANT WHICHPROMISES TO AWARDUP TO TEN-THOUSANDDOLLARS.TO IDAHOSMALL BUSINESSES.PRIOR THISINTERVIEW.MCNABB REACHEDOUT TO OUR TEAMHERE AT THEREBOUND-IDAHO TOASK IF WE KNEWWHETHER HE'D BEELIGIBLE.

I GOT SOMEANSWERS FOR HIM."I SPOKE WITH THEGOVERNOR'SSECRETARY ABOUTAN HOUR AGO.

YOUWILL BEDISQUALIFIED FORTHAT GRANT BASEDON YOUR CRIMINALHISTORY.

OH THAT'SGOOD.

YES, SO.

YOUSHOULD APPLY ASSOON AS THEWINDOW OPENS.

SHESAYS IF YOU ARE FORSOME REASONFOUND INELIGIBLE ITWILL NOT BEBECAUSE OF THEFELONY.THAT'S GOOD THAT'SREALLY GOOD YAKNOW?"IDAHO BUSINESSESWITH 19 EMPLOYEESOR LESS MAY APPLYSTARTING AT NOONON MAY 11 ANDONES WITH 50EMPLOYEES OR LESSMAY APPLY STARTINGAT NOON ON MAY18TH."THAT'S REALLYGOOD."MADELINE WHITE.IDAHO NEWS 6.