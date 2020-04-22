Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space

People in Hainan province recorded China’s new rocket being fired into space from multiple angles on May 5.

The video shows that the Long March-5B carrier rocket was fired into space, which means the “new generation manned spacecraft” test ship would be put into the predetermined orbit to achieve the first battle of the space station stage mission.

The core target of the new rocket is to serve the heavy Tiangong space station launch mission.

The Long March-5B rocket focused on the transportation of heavy and large-volume loads.

Its successful launch for the first time also marks the complete maturity of the most important transportation vehicle during the construction of the Tiangong space station.

The video was filmed in southern China and provided by local media.