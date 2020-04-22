Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space

Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space

Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space

People in Hainan province recorded China’s new rocket being fired into space from multiple angles on May 5.

The video shows that the Long March-5B carrier rocket was fired into space, which means the “new generation manned spacecraft” test ship would be put into the predetermined orbit to achieve the first battle of the space station stage mission.

The core target of the new rocket is to serve the heavy Tiangong space station launch mission.

The Long March-5B rocket focused on the transportation of heavy and large-volume loads.

Its successful launch for the first time also marks the complete maturity of the most important transportation vehicle during the construction of the Tiangong space station.

The video was filmed in southern China and provided by local media.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China Launches New Rocket as It Aims to Complete Space Station by 2022


TIME - Published Also reported by •Space Daily


China launches next-gen crew capsule for demo flight via new Long March 5B rocket

China has launched a demonstration mission of its next-generation crew spacecraft, using the Long...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Finally, U.S. astronauts going to space on American rockets again [Video]

Finally, U.S. astronauts going to space on American rockets again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will send two astronauts to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocketship from U.S. soil after an 11 year hiatus, according to NASA, NASA will launch two astronauts..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:44Published