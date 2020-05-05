Cate Blanchett rumoured for 'Borderlands' movie Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 weeks ago Cate Blanchett rumoured for 'Borderlands' movie Cate Blanchett is in talks to star in the film adaptation of the 'Borderlands' video game series. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Cate Blanchett Eyed for 'Borderlands' Lead Role! Cate Blanchett is being eyed for the role of Lilith in Lionsgate’s Borderlands, an adaptation of...

Just Jared - Published 3 weeks ago



Cate Blanchett adds two films in her kitty Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of James Grays upcoming movie "Armageddon Times"...

Mid-Day - Published 2 weeks ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this