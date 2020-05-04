Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook decide if Cowboys Offense deserve their #4 ranking

Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook decide if Cowboys Offense deserve their #4 ranking

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook decide if Cowboys Offense deserve their #4 ranking

Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook decide if Cowboys Offense deserve their #4 ranking

The Dallas Cowboys' offense have been ranked #4 in the league behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens & New Orleans Saints.

Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook decide whether this is an accurate ranking, or whether the Cowboys should be lower or higher on the list.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook decide if Cowboys Offense deserve their #4 ranking

Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook decide if Cowboys Offense deserve their #4 rankingThe Dallas Cowboys' offense have been ranked #4 in the league behind the Kansas City Chiefs,...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NSgroupCO

nsGroup Brian Westbrook & Nick Wright agree the Chiefs are set up for a Super Bowl repeat (VIDEO) https://t.co/dht9LKgsxh 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright: The Patriots may win their division, but 'I'm rooting for the Bucs' [Video]

Nick Wright: The Patriots may win their division, but 'I'm rooting for the Bucs'

When asked whether he'll be rooting for Tampa Bay or New England, Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook that although he suspects the Patriots will be the better team, he'll be pulling for..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:03Published
Nick Wright can't understand why Patriots are sticking with Jarrett Stidham [Video]

Nick Wright can't understand why Patriots are sticking with Jarrett Stidham

Recently released Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend, squashing any hopes the red rifle may make an appearance in New England. Nick Wright isn't sure whether..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:45Published