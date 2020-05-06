Jessica Simpson fires back at 'body shaming' piece The star has fired back at Vogue editor Sally Singer after a piece reflecting on the 2007 Met Gala which criticised her low cut outfit at the event, and claimed John Mayer "was putting his hands" on her at the dinner table.

Jessica wrote on Instagram: She posted alongside a classic 1957 photo of Jayne Mansfield, which sees Sophia Loren glaring at the blonde star's cleavage at a dinner thrown in the honour of the Italian actress.

In the piece, Sally claimed Jessica's chest "maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet", and claimed they were "on a platter" at the dinner table.