Quarantined acrobat pros practice from backyard in Australia

Professional acrobats from Cirque Du Soleil, Harry McKoy, 21, Cooper Ayton, 19, and Jack Manson, 23, practice from their backyard during the COVID-19 quarantine, and make it look easy!

The filmer said: "We are currently in quarantine at our houses so we decided to set up our circus equipment and make an act!

We thought we would make our quarantine fun." This impressive video was recorded on May 6 from their northern Australia home.